Here are some of the bills filed so far for the August special session in Nashville

Governor Bill Lee announced Tennessee lawmakers would reconvene in Nashville to discuss bills meant to be focused on public safety.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee legislature will reconvene on Aug. 21 to discuss several bills meant to be focused on public safety.

Discussions on the proposed special session began soon after a former student shot and killed three nine-year-olds and three adults in March at The Covenant School. Following the shooting, demonstrations were held at the capitol by activists calling for gun restrictions.

The proclamation calling the special session was issued on Aug. 8. It says the session will start at 4 p.m. Central Time and lawmakers will consider and act on proposed laws focusing on 18 specific subjects.

Those subjects include mental health resources, school safety plans, information about victims of violent offenses, stalking offenses, measures encouraging the safe storage of firearms and several others.

Lawmakers were also expected to discuss temporary mental health orders of protection, a measure proposed by Gov. Bill Lee that would allow law enforcement to ask judges for rulings allowing them to remove weapons from people demonstrating they could be a harm to themselves or others.

A list of the bills proposed so far, along with their descriptions from the Tennessee legislature and the lawmakers who introduced them, is available below.

HB 7006 - Rep. Scott Cepicky (R - Culleoka)

Authorizes the department to direct available state funds to contract with additional private service providers across the state to provide inpatient psychiatric services for uninsured individuals in this state; requires the department to report to the speakers of both houses on whether additional inpatient psychiatric services are needed in the City of Knoxville and whether additional state funds should be expended for the construction of a state-owned and -operated inpatient psychiatric facility in the City of Knoxville.

HB 7008 - Rep. Jason Zachary (R - Knoxville)

Requires a qualified mental health professional or behavior analyst to take certain steps to warn or protect an identified victim or group of people when the professional determines that a service recipient has made an actual threat of bodily harm or has an intention to commit such harm; provides immunity from civil, criminal, and regulatory liability for a professional who takes reasonable action to provide such warning or protection.

HB 7009 - Rep. John Gillespie (R - Knoxville)

As introduced, establishes a mental healthcare professionals student loan repayment grant program to incentivize certain mental healthcare providers to provide services in this state

HB 7016/SB 7002 - Rep. Mark Cochran (R - Englewood)

As introduced, creates the criminal offense of recklessly, by any means of communication, threatening to commit an act of mass violence; requires the court to determine whether a defendant charged with threatening to commit an act of mass violence is a threat to the public prior to release on bail.

HB 7001 - Rep. Dwayne Thompson (D - Cordova)

Specifies that classes that qualify as training for issuance of an enhanced handgun carry permit or concealed handgun carry permit must include training on the use of gun locks

HB 7010 - Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D - Memphis)

As introduced, creates the Class D felony of knowingly inducing or coercing a minor under 18 to commit theft of a firearm or a robbery or burglary offense involving theft of a firearm.

HB 7011 - Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D - Memphis)

As introduced, makes a person who illegally transfers a firearm to a minor criminally responsible for any resulting act of mass violence or a threat of mass violence in which the minor threatens to use the firearm.

HB 7012 - Rep. William Lamberth (R - Portland)

Directs the Department of Safety to provide free firearm locks to Tennessee residents upon request; requires department-approved handgun safety courses to contain instruction on the safe storage of firearms; exempts the retail sale of firearm safes and firearm safety devices from sales and use taxes beginning November 1, 2023; defines firearm safes and firearm safety devices

HB 7002/SB 7001 - Rep. William Lamberth (R - Portland)

Requires each LEA, public charter school, private school, and church-related school to develop a policy to direct how students, teachers, substitute teachers, and staff are to respond when a fire alarm is activated on school premises outside of a scheduled fire drill to protect students, teachers, substitute teachers, and staff in the event the fire alarm was activated due to the presence of an active shooter on school premises

HB 7003 - Rep. William Lamberth (R - Portland)

Expands the eligibility for filing a petition to obtain a lifetime order of protection to include victims of aggravated stalking and especially aggravated stalking.

HB 7004 - Rep. William Lamberth (R - Portland)

Requires the court or chief officer of a mental health facility that orders the release of a person from the mental health facility to notify the law enforcement agency that transported the person to the mental health facility of the person's release

HB 7007 - Rep. Gino Bulso (R - Brentwood)

As introduced, clarifies that a private school serving students in any of the grades pre-kindergarten through twelve is authorized to adopt a handgun carry policy for the private school's property.

HB 7013 - Rep. William Lamberth (R - Portland)

As introduced, changes from 30 days to 72 hours the time frame within which a clerk of the circuit or general sessions court must notify the TBI of the final disposition of criminal proceedings against a person after final disposition of such proceedings; requires the clerk to notify the TBI of the final disposition of such proceedings by electronic submission; requires the clerk of the municipal court, when exercising concurrent general sessions court jurisdiction, to notify the TBI by electronic submission of the final disposition of such proceedings against a person no later than 72 hours after final disposition of such proceedings.

HB 7014 - Rep. William Lamberth (R - Portland)

Requires the commissioner of finance and administration to obtain a new demonstration waiver or amendment to provide medical assistance to members who are receiving care in an institution for mental diseases through TennCare

HB 7015 - Rep. William Lamberth (R - Portland)

As introduced, expands, from certain violent offenses to any felony offense, the offenses for which a person who has been arrested is required to have a biological specimen taken for the purpose of DNA analysis to determine identification characteristics specific to the person if probable cause exists for the arrest

HB 7017 - Rep. Anthony Davis (D - Davidson County)

As introduced, increases the penalty by one classification for the offenses of stalking, aggravated stalking, or especially aggravated stalking if the offense was committed because of the victim's status as a healthcare provider who performs abortions and classifies the offense as a hate crime.

HB 7018 - Rep. Anthony Davis (D - Davidson County)

As introduced, increases the penalty by one classification for the offenses of stalking, aggravated stalking, or especially aggravated stalking if the offense was committed because of the victim's status as a healthcare provider who provides gender-affirming care and classifies the offense as a hate crime.

HB 7020 - Rep. Anthony Davis (D - Davidson County)

As introduced, creates the Class B felony of knowingly committing an act of mass violence against another; states that the offense is a hate crime, which shall be punished one classification higher than otherwise provided if the defendant committed the act of mass violence against the other person due to the person's status as a healthcare provider who performs abortions.

HB 7021 - Rep. Anthony Davis (D - Davidson County)

As introduced, creates the Class E felony of knowingly threatening to commit an act of mass violence against another and frightening the other person; classifies the offense as a hate crime, to be punished one classification higher than otherwise provided, if the offense was committed due to the other person's status as a healthcare provider who provides gender-affirming care.

HB 7022 - Rep. Anthony Davis (D - Davidson County)

As introduced, creates the Class E felony of threatening to commit an act of mass violence against another; classifies a violation of threats of mass violence as a hate crime, which must be punished one classification higher than otherwise provided, if the defendant threatened to commit the act of mass violence against the other person due to the person's status as a healthcare provider who performs abortions.

HB 7023 - Rep. Scott Cepicky (R - Culleoka)

As introduced, authorizes a law enforcement agency to assign a law enforcement officer to serve as a school resource officer at a school within a local board of education's control that has not entered into a memorandum of understanding with a law enforcement agency to assign a school resource officer to the school.

