Steekee Elementary students honor fallen Loudon Co. Sgt. Chris Jenkins

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — An East Tennessee elementary school has been raising money to support the family of fallen Loudon Co. Sgt. Chris Jenkins.

Steekee Elementary School in Loudon County will donate the money to the Loudon County High School softball team, where Jenkins' daughter plays.

The school's goal was to raise $904, in honor of Sgt. Jenkins' badge number 904. The school surpassed that total in less than two days. With the help of students, more than $1,100 has been raised since last week.

2nd grade teacher Emily Lorenz said she has known Sgt. Jenkins for many years.

"I taught his son in elementary school," Lorenz said. "They are close family friends."

She wanted to make sure her students got the chance to know him as well.

"Anytime I needed an officer or a K9 officer, he was the first one I would call. He was always willing to come and share with the kids his job and tell more about it," Lorenz said.

A few of Lorenz' students said they remember Sgt. Jenkins bringing in the K9 dogs.

The school collected donations in exchange for small blue flags, which each student placed in front of the school.

"Since his badge number was 904, we put 904 flags out here," one student said.

Lorenz said many of the flags say 'thank you' or 'you'll be missed.' There were many heartwarming notes left on many of the flags.

The elementary students also walked 904 steps in their gym class last week. They walked in silence to reflect and remember Sgt. Jenkins.