Knoxville police arrest suspect after discovering stolen car that broke down in the middle of I-640

Police said they took the suspect into custody after responding to a broken-down car in the middle of the interstate that turned out to be stolen.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police gave a person whose car broke down in the middle of Interstate 640 a lift straight to jail after officers said they discovered the car was stolen.

Knoxville police responded to a disabled car on I-640 West near the Washington Pike exit around 5:40 p.m. Shortly after responding, an officer could be seen on the Tennessee Department of Transportation's SmartWay camera at that location with what appeared to be their weapon drawn and pointed toward the vehicle.

Close to a dozen officers responded to the incident shortly after as traffic waited at a standstill, and the Knoxville Police Department said the suspect was taken into custody around 6 p.m.