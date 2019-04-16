Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials finalized the 2019 spring opening schedule for park facilities, according to a release from the park.

Most campgrounds, picnic areas and roads will open Friday, April 19, just in time for Easter weekend. The remainder of the facilities will open between now and Memorial Day weekend for the summer season.

“Our staff has worked diligently over the last several weeks to complete the hiring process for our seasonal workforce and ready facilities for openings across the park,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “In addition to de-winterizing water treatment and waste-water systems, crews have been busy clearing fallen trees and limbs from multiple wind events this winter. I’m proud of our staff for their exceptional efforts in preparing the park for the upcoming season.”

Secondary roads opening-

March 30: Clingmans Dome Road

April 19: Rich Mountain Road, Forge Creek Road, Little Greenbrier Road and Round Bottom/Straight Fork Road

May 1: Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail

May 17: Balsam Mountain Road and Heintooga Ridge Road

Due to road damage and hazard trees, Parson Branch Road will remain closed in 2019. Cades Cove Loop Road will be closed for bicycle use only on Wednesday and Saturday mornings until 10 a.m. from May 8 to Sept. 25, according to the park.

Campground openings-

GSMNP campground schedule

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Cades Cove and Smokemont campgrounds are open year round.

The park’s developed campgrounds of Abrams Creek, Balsam Mountain, Big Creek, Cataloochee, Elkmont, Cades Cove, Smokemont and some sites at Cosby are on the reservation system through Recreation.gov for at least a portion of their seasons. Visitors can make reservations at these eight campgrounds, all group campsites, horse camps and picnic shelters by booking sites online at www.Recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777.

Advance reservations are required at Abrams Creek, Balsam Mountain, Big Creek, and Cataloochee Campground throughout the entire season. Reservations are recommended at Cades Cove, Elkmont, and Smokemont for the period from May 15 through Oct. 31. At these three campgrounds, campers also have an opportunity to reserve a generator-free campsite. Cosby Campground, which has mostly first-come, first-serve campsites, has a limited number of reservable sites.

Group Camping is available at the following seven campgrounds by reservation only through Recreation.gov: Big Creek, Cataloochee, Cosby, Deep Creek, Elkmont, Cades Cove, and Smokemont.

Horse Camps are available by reservation only through Recreation.gov at Anthony Creek, Big Creek, Round Bottom, Tow String and Cataloochee. See the following schedule for exact dates.

Picnic Areas-

April 1: Cades Cove, Deep Creek, Greenbrier, and Metcalf Bottoms are open year round. Chimneys picnic area opened for limited access

April 19: Chimneys picnic area will open fully and Collins Creek picnic area, Big Creek, Cosby picnic areas and Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Pavilion will open

May 17: Heintooga picnic area will open

Look Rock picnic area is scheduled to open by late summer with limited services.

The park’s largest picnic pavilion at Twin Creeks opened on March 29 and reservations are required through Recreation.gov. Twin Creeks’ fees range from $40-$80 depending on the number of people.

In addition, picnickers can reserve five other picnic pavilions on Recreation.gov. They are located at Collins Creek, Cosby, Deep Creek, Metcalf Bottoms, and Greenbrier picnic areas. The cost is $25, except at Greenbrier where it is $12.50.

Operating Hours for Visitor Centers – Sugarlands Visitor Center (SVC), near Gatlinburg, TN; Cades Cove Visitor Center (CCVC), near Townsend, TN; and Oconaluftee Visitor Center (OVC) near Cherokee, NC are open daily, seven days a week. The Clingmans Dome Visitor Information Center (CDVC) is open daily, seven days a week from March 30 through Nov. 30.

GSMNP visitor centers schedules

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Operating Hours for Backcountry Office – The Backcountry Office located at the Sugarlands Visitor Center, near Gatlinburg, TN, is open every day from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Backcountry reservations and permits can also be obtained online at smokiespermits.nps.gov or by calling 865-436-1297.

Horseback Riding - The opening dates for the three horseback concessions located on the Tennessee side of the Park are: Sugarlands Riding Stable on March 1; and Cades Cove on March 2; and Smoky Mountain Riding Stable on March 8. In addition to horseback rides, Cades Cove Riding Stable will offer their customary carriage rides and hay rides which are wheelchair accessible. The Smokemont Riding Stable in North Carolina opened March 16 providing guided horseback rides along with horse-drawn wagon rides along the route of the historic Oconaluftee Turnpike.

LeConte Lodge, accessible only by trail, opened on March 25. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 865-429-5704, fax 865-774-0045, or email at reservations@lecontelodge.com. One night at the lodge costs $151.50 per adult and $87.50 for children 4-12 (tax not included). Children 3 and under are free. The price includes two meals--dinner and breakfast. Day hikers and backpackers can purchase a prepared bag lunch and snacks/beverages at the lodge.

Campground Concessions – The Cades Cove Campground Store opened March 1. The store provides groceries, camping supplies, firewood, ice, vending, limited food service, souvenirs, and bike rentals. The Cades Cove Store has multi-speed comfort bikes, single speed cruisers, and electric assist bikes for rent. The Elkmont Campground concession opened March 8. The concession provides firewood, ice, limited camper convenience items, and vending of soft drinks, newspapers, and snacks.

For more information on park events, please visit the park’s website at http://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.