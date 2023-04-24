x
TBI issues endangered child alert for 18-month-old from McMinn Co. who could be with non-custodial parents

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Alexander Webb could be traveling with non-custodial parents in a 2001 Ford Explorer with a TN license plate, "607-BHRB."
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert on Monday for an 18-month-old from McMinn County who they said could be with his non-custodial parents.

They said Alexander Webb is around 3' tall and weighs around 27 pounds. They said he has brown hair with brown eyes.

They said he could be with non-custodial parents in a 2001 Ford Explorer with Tennessee license plates, "607-BHRB." They said the truck also has a distinctive sticker on the back windshield. 

Anyone with information about Webb's location should reach out to the TBI by calling 1-800-TBI-FIND.

