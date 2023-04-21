TBI: Missing McMinn County man found safe in Georgia

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Jack Ballard, 83, was found after 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — (UPDATE: 11:42 p.m. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed late Friday night that Jack Ballard was found safe in Georgia)



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday night that they issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man from McMinn County.

They said Jack Ballard was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. on April 21 in the Delano area of Highway 411. they said he has a medical condition that could impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

They said he is around 5'9" tall and weighs around 186 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes. They also said he was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved, collared shirt with a veteran's baseball cap and blue jeans.

They also said he could be traveling in a 2017 white Jeep Renegade with a Tennessee license plate — "IL7086."

They said anyone with information about his location should call the McMinn County Sheriff's Office at 423-745-3222, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.