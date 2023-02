TBI said Donna Williams has a condition that could make it difficult for her to return home without assistance.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — TBI and Roane County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a 77-year-old woman missing out of Roane County.

TBI said Williams was last seen wearing a light blue plaid long-sleeved shirt and dark denim jeans.