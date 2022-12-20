TBI finds missing Greeneville woman after issuing Silver Alert on Tuesday

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Catherine Honan, 68, was last seen near North Irish Street in Greeneville.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (4:05 p.m.): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a 68-year-old Greeneville woman. Later, they said she was found safe.

Catherine Honan was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and black sweatpants, according to a release from TBI. She was near North Irish Street in Greeneville, they said.

They also said Honan has a condition that could impair her ability to return home safely, without assistance. She is described as a woman with gray hair and blue eyes, standing around 5'2" tall and weighing around 160 pounds.