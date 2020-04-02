A new proposal by a Knoxville lawmaker would ban one-time-use bags at grocery stores.

SB 2131 was filed by Sen. Richard Briggs this week and would prohibit grocery stores, retail stores, and foodservice businesses from providing free paper or plastic bags to customers.

There are some exceptions to the law, including bags meant to prevent contamination, to carry unwrapped or hot food items, or bags for drycleaning and prescriptions.

Instead, stores would be allowed to provide customers with a reusable bag. Reusable bags would have to have handles, the ability to be cleaned or disinfected, and be designed for at least 125 uses.

If passed, the bill would go into law on Jan. 1, 2021.

Eight states—California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New York, Oregon and Vermont—have banned single-use plastic bags, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures. Many individual cities across the country have also enacted plastic bag bans.

Washington D.C. and in some states, there's a 5 cent fee if a customer wants a carry-out bag.

Reducing bag use can mitigate harmful impacts to oceans, rivers, lakes, forests and the wildlife that inhabit them. It can also relieve pressure on landfills and waste management.

