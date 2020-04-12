Thief steals "truckload" of toys and gifts from volunteers in Oak Ridge

Despite disappointment, the organization is still hoping to help hundreds of households registered to receive toys and food vouchers this year.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Volunteers in Oak Ridge are having a rough start to the Christmas season after someone a truckload of toys from the Anderson County Holiday Bureau.

The gifts were supposed to go to families who couldn't otherwise afford them.

Organizers said it happened sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Large toys that were left outside overnight under tarps had been swiped when volunteers returned to work.

Sharon Crane, President of the Anderson County Holiday Bureau, said they are trying to make the best of the situation.

"If they would have asked if they needed the items, we would have given it to them. We will still serve almost 400 families, but they just won't be able to have those items that were taken," she said.

The organization is hoping to help those households registered to receive toys and food vouchers this year. It is accepting monetary donations or new toys -- saying it is in most need of toys for boys age 10 and up.

"We depend on the generosity of our community to help those who need it the most," Crane said.

If you'd like to donate, you can donate through the group's Amazon Smile account or at the links/address on its website here.