Third time's the charm | Pellissippi students to perform in Scotland after 2 years of delays

The group was scheduled to perform at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2020 and 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled those plans.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For two long years, a group of Pellissippi State Community College students have patiently waited to perform abroad. They were scheduled to go to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2020 and 2021, but their plans were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, they are getting ready to go to Scotland after the Tennessee Consortium for International Studies resumed its study abroad programs. And before taking a flight over the ocean, the students will preview their performance on Pellissippi State's Hardin Valley campus.

The performance is called "Three by Nigro." It features three short plays by Don Nigro, an acclaimed playwright, that had not been performed before. The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, in the Goins Building Auditorium. Admission is free, but they will be taking donations to the Theater Arts program.

"Three by Nigro" will be performed as a world premiere in Edinburgh in August. The festival includes more than 1,000 acts giving 50,000 performances during a 3-and-a-half week period. The Pellissippi State group will be giving one performance a day from Aug. 8 through Aug. 15 at the Lime Theatre.