THP: One dead in Crossville after truck started moving while owner performed maintenance

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a person was dead Tuesday morning after a commercial truck started moving while its owner performed maintenance on it.
They said Frederick Holloway, from Bonham, Texas, was working on the truck in a parking stall of a commercial truck stop. In a preliminary report, they also said he was behind the truck when it started to roll backward, "for unknown reasons." They said he was pinned underneath the trailer as it rolled over a curb.
They said it happened on Antique Village Drive in Crossville at around 10:46 a.m.
Additional information about the incident, including the kind of maintenance and why the truck started to roll, was not immediately available.