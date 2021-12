I-40 West in Cumberland County was completely halted near mile marker 311 after a shooting involving an officer late Friday night.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting involving an officer that happened on Interstate 40 Friday around 11:20 p.m.

Westbound traffic was completely stopped after the shots were fired near mile marker 311.

CAUTION: I-40 traffic west bound (311) is stopped due to an officer involved shooting. Traffic is completely stopped. TBI on scene for investigation. Additional details to follow. — Cumberland County Sheriff TN (@CCSOSheriffTN) December 11, 2021

Traffic is clear as of 5:26 a.m.