CCSO: Woman arrested after threatening to shoot police

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is in custody after the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said she barricaded herself inside a building and threatened to shoot police.

Officers attempted to serve a warrant on a residence at Apache Trail on Saturday, Nov. 16, according to the CCSO.

The suspect, 56-year-old Susan Stokes, then made threats to shoot the officers and barricaded herself in the building, the CCSO said.

The scene was secured and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the Crossville Police Department combined SWAT team responded to the scene, according to the CCSO.

Negotiators spoke with the woman by phone for approximately an hour without any success, the CCSO said.

The decision was then made by the SWAT Commander to deploy gas in an attempt to make the suspect exit the building, according to the CCSO.

The gas was deployed and the suspect was apprehended, the CCSO said.