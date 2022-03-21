Turkey starts brush fire in White Pine

The brushfire occurred near the area of Highway 113 and the 424 exit on Sunday night, according to the White Pine Fire Department.

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — A turkey caused a brush fire today in White Pine. Yes, you read that right.

The brushfire occurred near the area of Highway 113 and the 424 exit on Sunday night, according to the White Pine Fire Department.

It started when a turkey flew into power lines and knocked one of the hot wires to the ground, WPFD said.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and there are no reports of injuries, according to WPFD.