KCSO: Another body found floating on Fort Loudoun Lake after BCSO found body Tuesday evening

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the body was different from the one Blount County Sheriff's Office earlier on Wednesday.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two bodies were found floating in Fort Loudoun Lake this week, over the span of two days.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said they found a man's body in the lake Tuesday evening, near George's Creek. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning they also found the body of a man floating in the lake, near Kara Ln., at around 9:50 a.m.

George's Creek and Kara Ln. are located near each other. The bodies found by BCSO and KCSO were taken to the Knox Regional Forensic Center for autopsies.

KCSO said they were working to identify the body they found. No additional information about either body was available.