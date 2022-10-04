Two taken to hospital with burns in Hamblen County house fire

When crews arrived, they found the house on fire with two people with burns laying outside.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital with burns after a house fire off Fish Hatchery Road in Hamblen County, according to the Morristown Fire Department.

They were taken to the Morristown-Hamblen Hospital to be flown to UT Medical Center, according to the Morristown Fire Department.