Two dead after single vehicle crash in Harlan County, KY

Kentucky State Police say a car drove into a ditch, striking a large rock and a tree before stopping. Both the driver and passenger died.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Two people are dead after a single vehicle crash in Harlan County, KY Friday night.

Kentucky State Police said their initial investigation indicates a 2009 Smart Car was traveling north on KY 522 when it exited off the right side of the roadway into a ditch around 8 p.m.

KSP said the car then hit a large rock and a tree before stopping.

The crash happened in the Putney community of Harlan County.

KSP said the driver, Lee Hatfield, 39, of Cumberland and the passenger, April Johnson, 46, of Baxter were both pronounced dead at the scene.