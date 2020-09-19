Two dead after car crashes into an abandoned house in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Two people are dead after a single-car accident in Harlan County, Kentucky on Friday night.
Kentucky State Police said a car was driving through an intersection at around 10:31 p.m. in Benham when it crossed the center line and drove off the shoulder of the road. The car then went through a yard and hit an abandoned house on Hemlock Street, troopers said.
Troopers said 23-year-old Lakweasha Estes, who was driving the car, and 28-year-old Ricky Osborne, who was the passenger in the back seat, were pronounced dead at around 12:30 a.m.
The passenger in the front seat, 33-year-old Tommy Miles, was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center, according to state police.