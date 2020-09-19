x
Two dead after car crashes into an abandoned house in Harlan County

Kentucky State Police said the car crossed the center line, drove off the shoulder of the road and through a yard before crashing into a house.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Two people are dead after a single-car accident in Harlan County, Kentucky on Friday night.

Kentucky State Police said a car was driving through an intersection at around 10:31 p.m. in Benham when it crossed the center line and drove off the shoulder of the road. The car then went through a yard and hit an abandoned house on Hemlock Street, troopers said.

Troopers said 23-year-old Lakweasha Estes, who was driving the car, and 28-year-old Ricky Osborne, who was the passenger in the back seat, were pronounced dead at around 12:30 a.m.

The passenger in the front seat, 33-year-old Tommy Miles, was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center, according to state police.

