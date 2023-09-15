x
KCSO: One woman dead, two kids injured following car crash in West Knoxville

The driver was driving west on Nubbin Ridge Road when they swerved and overcorrected their car, which then struck a utility pole, according to the crash report.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One woman is dead after striking a utility pole on Nubbin Ridge Road on Tuesday afternoon, according to the crash report from Knox County Sheriff's Office. 

The driver, 48-year-old Kimberly Conroy, was driving west on Nubbin Ridge when she swerved and overcorrected her car, which then struck a utility pole, the report said.

One of the passengers, Conroy's 8-year-old daughter, said that her mother "swerved and left the roadway." Conroy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her daughter and the second 8-year-old passenger were taken to Children's Hospital by AMR, according to the report. Conroy was taken to the Coroner's Office by the Medical Examiner. 

   

