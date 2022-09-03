TWRA: Boating crash on Douglas Lake leaves two teenagers injured

One boat was pulling multiple occupants on an innertube and the victims fell off. The second boat hit a wave and ran over the females in the water.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash involving two boats near Point 8 on Douglas Lake has left two female teenagers, 16 and 17, severely injured, according to TWRA.

One boat was pulling multiple occupants on an innertube and the victims fell off. The second boat hit a wave and ran over the females in the water.

The victims have serious injuries to their bodies form the boat's propeller. They were airlifted to UT Medical Center, TWRA said.

The boats were rented from a local boat rental company, TWRA said.

Deputies responded and assisted with rendering aid to the two victims, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff.

TWRA will be leading the investigation.