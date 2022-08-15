x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

TWRA: Body of Georgia man recovered in lower eastern Tennessee after unoccupied boat found

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of Billy Calhoun, 57, from Dalton, Georgia, was found at around 8:20 p.m. Monday.
Credit: WBIR

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of a 57-year-old man was found in a Polk County lake Monday evening after they received a call about an unoccupied boat going in circles near a boat ramp.

Boaters were able to board the boat and take it to shore, according to a release from TWRA. They said officers and several other organizations including Polk County Fire and Rescue, Bradley County Fire and Rescue and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department Under Water Recovery Team started searching the area of Parksville Lake where the boat was found.

They said it was an unoccupied older-model ski boat. TWRA used a remote-operated vehicle and teams eventually found and recovered the body of Billy Calhoun, from Dalton, Georgia, at around 8:20 p.m.

The body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center while officers confirmed that he had gone boating by himself. He was not wearing a life jacket, TWRA said. They said it was the 24th boating fatality so far this year.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Around 10% of kids in Tennessee diagnosed with anxiety or depression

Before You Leave, Check This Out