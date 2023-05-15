x
THP: 18-year-old dead, another facing DUI charges after crash early Saturday morning in Union Co.

THP said the car went off the right side of Ailor Gap Road and went into the ditch, while the teen was hanging out the back passenger-side window.
Credit: THP

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old was dead and another was facing DUI and vehicular homicide charges after a fatal crash early Saturday morning, at around 1:30 a.m.

According to the report, four people were in a car driving north on Ailor Gap Road. They said the car ran off the right side of the road into the ditch while the 18-year-old was hanging out of the back-passenger side window. They identified the teen who died as Chloe Courtney.

The driver of the car, Joshua D. Chesney, 18, is facing vehicular homicide and DUI charges for it.

THP said all people in the car admitted to drinking before the crash. They said Jacob M. Hillard, 22, and Isiah Bruner, 21, could also be facing charges.

