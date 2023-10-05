Loudon police officer charged with DUI

A trooper stopped Ben Everett early Saturday, records state.

A city of Loudon police officer is charged with DUI after an early-morning traffic stop Saturday in Monroe County, records state. Benjamin K. Everett, 33, has been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement from Loudon City Manager Ty Ross.

Everett was driving a 2022 Nissan Frontier marked with an emergency plate at about 2 a.m. Saturday, May 6, on U.S. Highway 411, according to a citation from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to the citation, the trooper was driving south on Highway 411 when he saw a white truck traveling 61 mph in a 45-mph zone. It was also following a white car too closely.

Everett had a strong odor of alcohol about him and appeared to have red, bloodshot, watery eyes.

"I asked him if he had anything to drink and he said, yes," the document states.

The record doesn't state what he was doing in Monroe County.

The trooper asked him to perform standardized field sobriety tests.

"After doing poorly on testing, I placed him under arrest for DUI," the document states.

Under state law, anyone who drives also gives implicit consent to a test to check blood alcohol content. Law enforcement officers routinely advise drivers of the law.

Everett declined the testing, the citation states.

Ross released a statement after Everett's arrest.

"I am aware that one of our police officers, Ben Everett, was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence last weekend in Monroe County. I take this matter very seriously and I am committed to holding our officers to the highest standard of conduct. The officer has been placed on administrative leave. Our officers are expected to uphold the law and to serve as role models for our community. When an officer is accused of violating the law, it erodes public trust and undermines our ability to keep our community safe. The legal process will run its course as it would for any citizen. I want to thank the citizens of Loudon for their patience and understanding as we work through this matter.”