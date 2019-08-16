Fans will be able to buy alcohol in Neyland Stadium starting at the Sept. 7 game against BYU.

After a change in SEC policy and state law, the University of Tennessee selected a company called Aramark to run alcohol concessions at its sporting venues, then did a successful "test-run" of alcohol sales at the Alice Cooper concert at Thompson-Boling Arena.

So while beer won't be available for the home opener, sales will start for the second game of the season.

The sales will be tightly controlled and monitored. When planning the rollout, the university placed a big emphasis on fan experience, safety, and security.

“I appreciate everyone whose efforts have helped us develop what we believe is a comprehensive and responsible plan for alcohol sales at home football games,” UT Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. “The game-day experience at Neyland Stadium is historic and unrivaled, and I’m confident these new concessions options will aid our continued efforts to enhance that experience for Tennessee fans and visitors throughout the stadium.

“We remain committed to providing a safe, positive, and family-friendly atmosphere in our venues and have measures in place to assure that standard is met.”

Here's what you need to know about the plans to sell alcohol at UT sport venues:

Only beer and wine will be sold at designated concession stands in the general fan concourse areas

No vendors will walk through the stands to sell alcohol

There will be a limit of two alcoholic beverages per person at a time

Beer will be served in a clear cup that's different from other beverages sold, and may look like this:

When beer sales start at UT sporting venues like Neyland Stadium, it will be sold in a clear cup that will differ from other beverage containers.

