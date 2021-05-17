UTK chancellor: Neyland Stadium to be at full capacity in fall

Donde Plowman spoke Sunday on WBIR's 'Inside Tennessee'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vol fans can look forward to full capacity when Tennessee plays its first home football game Sept. 2 against Bowling Green, University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman told WBIR's "Inside Tennessee" Sunday.

Neyland, in fact, looks to be wide open for the full home schedule, Plowman said. That includes games against Pitt, Tennessee Tech, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Georgia, South Alabama and Vanderbilt.

'We are planning on full capacity at Neyland in the fall," Plowman said. "Barring some change in the public health status in this country, that's where we're headed for."

2021 marks the stadium's 100th year.

Plowman also talked about the yearlong efforts to battle and cope with COVID-19, campus initiatives including a strategic vision plan and improving campus diversity, among other issues.

Plowman said UT Knoxville needs more students of color.

"We do not have enough Black students, brown students. We're nowhere close to the percentage of those groups in the population of Tennessee," she said.

UT also has lost Black faculty members in the last two or three years. It's working to boost those numbers.

Race is a tough topic to talk about, she said, noting the tumultuous year the nation has undergone.

"The truth is our students are willing to have those conversations, and I think the university is a great place to do that," said Plowman, who is approaching the two-year mark as chancellor.

While COVID-19 shots aren't mandatory for students at UTK or in the system, Plowman said they're strongly encouraged. Free shots are still available at the Student Health Center, and UT held numerous vaccine clinics at the Student Union for the public and campus community.

Student and employee case counts ballooned early in the fall semester. But by April they were low and falling week by week.