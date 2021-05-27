Go Vols! Kickoff times announced for first few football games

The Vols will play two games at noon in Neyland Stadium for the first few matches of the season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Football season is getting closer and closer! On Thursday, officials announced the first three kickoff times for the Vols.

On Sept. 2, the Josh Heupel era will officially begin with a game against Bowling Green in a special 8 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network. It will also be the centennial celebration of Neyland Stadium.

Officials with Tennessee Athletics also announced the Vols will play two games at 12 p.m. in September. The first, on Sept. 11, they will host Pittsburgh and the game will be live on ESPN. Then, on Sept. 18, Tennessee will also welcome Tennessee Tech for a match.

The Tennessee Tech game will only be available on streaming platforms — SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

The game on Sept. 11 will be the first time Pittsburgh and the Vols meet in Knoxville since 1983, according to a release.

Tickets are available, including 2021 season tickets for $300. Vol Pass and payment plan options are also offered for fans who want season tickets for the 100th year of Neyland Stadium, according to a release from officials.