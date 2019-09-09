KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee said no evidence of mold was found in two of its dorms after it received a total of seven maintenance work requests concerning suspicion of mold.

Requests were submitted for Reese and South Carrick halls.

"No evidence of mold was found. Every time mold is reported through a maintenance request, University Housing staff uses the mold response guidelines found on the Healthy Living Environment website," university spokeswoman Tyra Haag said in a statement to 10News Monday.

Haag also said there is mold and mildew prevention information available on the healthy living environment page on the University Housing website as well.

"If a student believes they have mold in their room, they should complete a maintenance request so that University Housing staff are notified and can respond," Haag said.

Part of South Carrick Hall closed last year while crews removed mold in some rooms. It came after the university found mold and closed Laurel Hall last year. The university conducted follow-up tests in all dorms and detected some in South Carrick Hall.

RELATED: Tests show mold found in South Carrick Hall, UT Housing says

Laurel Hall reopened at the beginning of the school year.

RELATED: UT says it spent millions to deal with Laurel Hall mold issues last year

Last month, the university said it had to spend more than $9 million to fix mold issues discovered in the Fall 2018 semester at Laurel Hall.

UT said the $9 million was spent cleaning up the mold, relocating students to other apartments, and replacing infrastructure affected by mold.

Crews had to make changes to the HVAC system and windows, plus install new furniture and paint.

RELATED: UT mold issues continue: Students forced to change dorms after falling sick all semester

RELATED: UT releases reports on student housing mold testing