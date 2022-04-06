Veteran TWRA wildlife officer dies in off-duty Fentress County incident

Doug Lamb had been with TWRA since 1992, and had worked in Fentress County since 1999.

A veteran Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer in Fentress died Monday in an off-duty accident.

Authorities said Doug Lamb was working on a building that collapsed.

Lamb began with TWRA in 1992 in Bradley County and moved to Fentress County seven years later, according to a notice from TWRA.

He'd been recognized with six "Officer of the Year" awards on a district, regional and statewide level.

"He loved Fentress County and its residents and considered it home," a release Wednesday from TWRA states.

Lamb was a familiar figure in the Fentress County community, attending Jamestown First Baptist Church. He also taught hunter education and was admired for his woodworking skills.

He was also a great cardplayer, especially at the game called Pig. Lamb could be found playing the game at Forbus General Store in Pall Mall, according to TWRA.

"We sure are going to miss having Doug around," Forbus said in a Facebook posting. "Not only did he enjoy playing pig. He loved coming every year to the 127 sale to set up and sell all his wonderful talented items he had made. This year just will not be the same.. Our prayers are with Brenda and the kids.."

TWRA Lt. Tim Singleton said in a statement: "Doug had a passion for his career. He didn't consider it a job. He managed the most difficult tasks of a wildlife officer, that is, balancing work and family. He cherished both."

Survivors include his wife Brenda, son Silas and daughter Kathryn.