Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt is said to have made the announcement via a Zoom press conference.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jeremy Banks, the linebacker previously dismissed from the Vols program last October, is back with the team, 24/7Sports confirmed on Monday.

According to the website, Banks has been officially reinstated.

Banks remained enrolled in classes at UT since his dismissal from the team in October.