"We Need Football": UT students paint The Rock in support of letting the Vols play amid pandemic

Several University of Tennessee students and Vols fans continue to voice their support for letting the Vols play football this season after two Power Five conferences postponed its football seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southeastern Conference is still moving forward for a late September start without the Big Ten or Pac-12 after the two conferences called off sports through the end of the year.

A group of new students at UTK decided to show their support for having a football season in the time-honored tradition of painting The Rock on campus.

The students painted the rock with "WE NEED FOOTBALL" with the 'T' as a Power T.

As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, the message was still visible on The Rock's live stream feed.

Amid uncertainty due to COVID-19, UTK Chancellor Donde Plowman said student-athletes voiced a resounding "yes" when asked if they wished to play this season.

Should the season go on, UT said the university and students will not be allowed to organize any tailgating events, and Neyland Stadium will be at limited capacity. They did not say how many people will be allowed to attend the games, or if spectators will be allowed.

So far, the SEC has remained confident with its 10-game conference schedule. The SEC Network announced Monday the Vols would open the 2020 season on September 26 on the road against South Carolina.