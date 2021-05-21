What's causing the smoke? A landfill fire in East Knox Co. is still burning

The fire at Poplar View landfill was reported Thursday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across Knoxville are likely smelling smoke in the air from a fire at a landfill in east Knox County.

According to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro, firefighters were called to the Poplar View landfill off Rutledge Pike around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Crews weren't able to put a lot of water on the fire because of the risk of runoff into the Holston River.

Landfill operators are using earthmoving equipment to dig up the burning material and cover it with dirt to extinguish it.

Rural Metro firefighters are not at the landfill at this time, Bagwell said, but will respond to assist if needed.

The smoke from the fire could be contributing to poor air quality in Knoxville on Friday.

Airnow.gov lists Knoxville's air quality as red, which is classified as unhealthy. It lists the primary pollutant in the air as PM2.5, which the EPA defined as particulate matter, a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air that could include smoke.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are advised to limit time outside and avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Even people who are healthy are advised to take precautions to limit time outdoors and avoid activities like running that could make you breathe hard.