Woman struck, injured by train in downtown Knoxville

The name of the woman was not released. It happened about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman was struck and injured by a train Tuesday afternoon in downtown Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police were alerted shortly after 3 p.m. of the incident near Blackstock Avenue and McGhee Street.

Police classify her as a pedestrian.

She was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center with what authorities said were injuries that were not life threatening.

"Norfolk Southern Police will lead the investigation," according to KPD spokesman Scott Erland.