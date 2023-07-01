YMCA partners with Tennova Healthcare to open new center in Knoxville

The facility is now open to the Powell community and promises programs for families and young children.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The YMCA of East Knoxville cut the ribbon on its newest location for the Tennova Family YMCA.

The new center was made in partnership with Tennova Healthcare and the YMCA. It includes brand-new workout equipment, a swimming pool, basketball courts and an indoor track.

Jim Dickson, the president and CEO of the YMCA in East Tenn., said the facility will help bring a sense of community to the wider North Knoxville area.

"Everybody that I run into that see's the Y on my shirt tells me how happy they are that we're here and we're bringing our programs," he said. "And the main thing we provide is programs for young families."