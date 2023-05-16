Military spouse exposes a major problem within U.S. military after soldier husband assaults her

PTSD is common among service members acting in combat. The military offers some resources but doesn't require them.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Twenty years is a long time to be married to someone. During that time, Rebecca Garcia got to know he husband Norberto Garcia well.

She said they met while she was working at a bank. She said he was shy but got up the courage to ask her out at the bank counter.

"I loved that man. I did," she said.

In 2006, Norberto enlisted in the military. He served overseas several times, including in Iraq where he served in combat. Life started going downhill for the couple when he came home.

Rebecca said her husband, like many service members, has Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. She first noticed when she would wake him up from sleeping, he would have strong reactions.

"I knew at that point, I had PTSD, but I was not taught anything about that. We were not aware of stuff like that, and the military never told our family anything or provided any help on that. So for many years, he just started drinking. And it got worse because that's the way that he was medicating himself in order to not think or see — he was having nightmares," she said.

It started with just drinking. But, Rebecca said it got increasingly more violent. One night, Norberto shot their truck. Another night, Norberto shot their dog.

"I told the military about that, and they connected him to have counseling with Helen Ross McNabb," she said. "But, it was not the inpatient treatment, like he needed. It was for him to go just once a week and speak to the counselor, with no medication or anything like that."

He only went to counseling for a few weeks before the gun went off again. Rebecca said she got two new smart TVs. It was a change-up from their old cable system.

One October night in 2020, Norberto got upset with the TV. He grabbed his AR-15 gun and fired shots through both TVs.

"I was a little nervous because, you know, my son was in the living room. And it's not far from where he shot the wall. So when my son came to the bedroom, he went to the door. And he's like, 'What's going on?'" she said.

Rebecca felt nervous about her son entering the room with her husband upset. She said she put herself between Norberto and her son.

"That's when he pistol-whipped me to my face and gave me a concussion, which I didn't know at that point," she said.

She screamed and cried for her son to get out of the house. He called the sheriff, and deputies arrested Norberto, charging him with domestic aggravated assault. Rebecca said some military buddies posted the bond for Norberto just days later.

"His friends got him out. But, when I tried to ask for help in this situation, it was like they turned their backs on me. I feel like I was the one that was the aggressor, instead of being the victim. That's how the military made me feel," Rebecca said.

Then, he returned to service.

Norberto Garcia pled guilty to the crime on Jan. 10, 2023. The Tennessee Army National Guard said he was discharged in March 2023, three months later.

They would not disclose whether that was an honorable or dishonorable discharge. The Guard said they're not permitted to speak on the circumstances surrounding his split from service.

Rebecca said she feels like his arrest got swept under the rug. She also said she feels like the military failed her family.

"When soldiers put their name on that paper. They're signing up their lives and their and their family's life," Rebecca said. "The military was not there for him."

She said they didn't offer PTSD services in a time of need. She believes her husband is a victim of a broken system.

"We're going back to when he went to Iraq, as the victim would be, that he felt that he couldn't say anything," she said. "He is a victim that should have known that he had PTSD."

She said she believes if his PTSD had been addressed, her bruises would never have happened.

"I feel like if we're going through this because I do myself have PTSD for what will happen to me. Because my doctor told me that I got PTSD, what I'm going through. And the military should pay for that. They should not just expect me to pay out of my pocket for medication for going through therapy, for things like that when the soldier is still in the military, even though it's just Army National Guard," she said.

The Tennessee National Guard gave a statement about Norberto's discharge. It is below.

"Once a member is convicted of a crime, we act accordingly based on the situation and always support civil authorities. If warranted, a member may be discharged. Their discharge is often coded so they may not reenlist. When it is domestic violence, the Lautenberg Amendment comes into effect. The Lautenberg Amendment makes it a felony for anyone convicted of a crime of domestic violence to receive firearms or ammunition. This is contrary to military service."

There are resources available for anyone involved in an abusive relationship, or any kind of domestic violence situation. The McNabb Center offers victim services, connecting them with outreach and counseling services as well as safe housing and crisis hotlines. The Family Justice Center also acts as a hub for domestic violence services for Knoxville and Knox County.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, the easiest way to get help is to call the McNabb Center's domestic violence hotline: 865-637-8000. It is the best number to use to connect victims with local shelters, child care, legal aid, and other help. This number can be used for anyone living in East Tennessee.