Wreaths Across America escorts wreaths to veteran's graves in preparation for placement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three trucks of wreaths were escorted to Knoxville on Thursday, as Wreaths Across America prepares to place them at the graves of veterans over the weekend.

Wreaths Across American at Gov. John Sevier Veterans State Cemetary said that they would be placed Saturday, and thanked the Knox County Sheriff, their truck drivers and their leader for bringing them over. They also thanked Skyline for storage and delivery to the cemeteries.

"The reason that we do it in this respect is if you've ever seen a funeral where they walk with the case and they escort the hearse, this is somewhat like that," said Bernie Koprince, who works with Wreaths Across America. "We are bringing these wreaths to a resting place."