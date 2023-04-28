Commissioners set date to appoint replacement for seat vacated by Scotty Campbell

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Johnson County, Tennessee Commission has set a date to appoint the interim state representative for District 3.
Scotty Campbell resigned from office earlier this month following an ethics violation issued by the Workplace Discrimination and Harassment Subcommittee.
The special called meeting is open to the public. It will take place Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at the Johnson County Courthouse. Those vying for the interim seat will be given the opportunity to present themselves for consideration. At the conclusion of those presentations, commissioners will select a successor who will serve until the Special Election is held.
Qualifying candidates have until Thursday, May 11 to register for the Special Primary Election. It will take place Thursday, June 22. The Special General Election will take place Thursday, August 3.