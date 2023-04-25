Gov. Lee issues Writ of Election requiring special general election to replace Rep. Scotty Campbell on Aug. 3

According to the Writ of Election, election commissions in the area need to hold primary elections on June 22.

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee signed a Writ of Election on April 25 to require election commissions in House District 3 to host special elections to replace former Representative Scotty Campbell (R - Mountain City).

Campbell resigned from the House of Representatives on April 20. An internal investigation by a state subcommittee in late March found that he violated a discrimination and harassment policy.

According to the document Gov. Lee signed, election commissions in District 3 would need to hold primary elections for nominations on Thursday, June 22. They would then need to hold a general election on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The election commissions included in the document include Carter County, Johnson County, Hawkins County and Sullivan County.

A letter from the Workplace Discrimination and Harassment Subcommittee sent to House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R - Crossville) on March 29 said Campbell violated the legislature's discrimination and harassment policy. It said he also violated Rule 82 of the Permanent Rules of Order of the House of Representatives.