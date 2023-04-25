Gov. Lee issues Writ of Election requiring special general election to replace Rep. Scotty Campbell on Aug. 3

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee signed a Writ of Election on April 25 to require election commissions in House District 3 to host special elections to replace former Representative Scotty Campbell (R - Mountain City).
Campbell resigned from the House of Representatives on April 20. An internal investigation by a state subcommittee in late March found that he violated a discrimination and harassment policy.
According to the document Gov. Lee signed, election commissions in District 3 would need to hold primary elections for nominations on Thursday, June 22. They would then need to hold a general election on Thursday, Aug. 3.
The election commissions included in the document include Carter County, Johnson County, Hawkins County and Sullivan County.
A letter from the Workplace Discrimination and Harassment Subcommittee sent to House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R - Crossville) on March 29 said Campbell violated the legislature's discrimination and harassment policy. It said he also violated Rule 82 of the Permanent Rules of Order of the House of Representatives.
"Discrimination and harassment in any form will not be tolerated. The Subcommittee strongly urges all individuals, including the media, to respect the privacy of those involved in this complaint. In accordance with the Police and Rule 82, no further information concerning this complaint will be released," the letter says.