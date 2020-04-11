More than 10K Tennesseans voted for Kanye West in 2020 election, AP results show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Though Donald Trump won Tennessee and gained an additional 11 electoral votes Tuesday night, results from The Associated Press show more than 10,000 Tennesseans voted for third party candidate Kanye West.
Tennessee's general presidential results show 10,188 voters marked West on their ballots in the 2020 election. 2,590 of those votes came from the metro Nashville area.
Earlier this month, West tweeted faux election results showing he was ahead of President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the presidential race.
The numbers West shared, supposedly showing early results out of Kentucky, were mock election data The Associated Press provides to customers as part of routine testing ahead of elections. Testing data is randomly generated and not based on any predetermined scenarios.
TN counties with high West votes:
Davidson County: 2,590
Dickson County: 134
Hamilton County: 393
Knox County: 466
Rutherford County: 439
Shelby County: 1,598
Williamson County: 236
Wilson County: 446