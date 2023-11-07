Knoxville Primary Election Results: Indya Kincannon takes majority vote, securing seat as mayor

The city's primary election wrapped up Tuesday night, when voters decided who they wanted to see serve in a variety of seats.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Incumbent Indya Kincannon secured her spot as Knoxville's next mayor on Tuesday, taking around 57% of the vote.

The city held its primary elections on Tuesday for Knoxville mayor, municipal judge, the District 5 city council seat, and the three at-large city council seats.

In the city council races, the top two candidates move on to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7. In the mayoral and judge elections, candidates had the chance of being outright elected if they received more than 50% of the vote.

For City Council District 5, only one candidate is running: Charles Thomas. He will move on to the general election in November.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Here's what happened Tuesday night:

Knoxville Mayor - Indya Kincannon

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon will serve another four years, wrapping up her second term in four years after claiming the majority vote in the city's primary elections. She received 57% of the vote Tuesday night.

Constance Every received around 8% of the vote, while R.C. Lawhorn received around 5% of the vote. Jeff Talman received around 29% of the vote.





Municipal Judge

In the primary race for Knoxville's municipal judge, incumbent John R. Rosson Jr. took the lead with almost 38% of the vote. He had the highest marks from the Knoxville Bar Association, compared to the other candidates. Around 382 people participated in their survey.

Tyler M. Caviness took the second-highest result with around 36% of the vote. The two will face each other in November.





City Council (At Large Seats)

Six candidates will move on in the three at-large races for Knoxville's city-wide council seats.

For Seat A, Cameron Brooks and incumbent Lynne Fugate will face each other in the November general election. Fugate took the majority of the vote on Tuesday, but the top two candidates continue onto the general election. Brooks took 43% of the vote, and Fugate took 45% of it.

For Seat B, Debbie Helsley and Bentley Marlow will continue to face each other. Helsley took the majority of the vote on Tuesday with around 69%.

And for Seat C, incumbent Amelia Parker and Tim Hill will face each other in November. Parker took the majority of the vote on Tuesday with 40% of the vote, and Hill took 37%.

A schedule for the city's next general election is available below.