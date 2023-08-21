TN House passes rule changes allowing members who cause a 'material disruption' to be punished

Members considered out of order may not be recognized in debate or remarks on the House floor for three consecutive days on the first offense.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lawmakers reconvened in Nashville on Monday to kick off a special session meant to be focused on public safety. During the session, the House of Representatives considered changing its rules about member conduct.

Those rule changes would allow the Speaker to set the guidelines for decorum in the House. It also says members that cause a "material disruption of official legislative business" could be punished by the House.

It passed on Monday, it passed 73-23.

On the first offense, members may not be recognized in debate or during remarks on the House floor for three consecutive legislative days, starting when the first offense happens. The second time, they may not be recognized for six consecutive legislative days.

On the third time, House members may not be recognized in debate or remarks during the remainder of the legislative session.

The proposal said members could still vote on any measure before the House. It also says lawmakers could take additional measures to discipline others, including censure or expulsion, regardless of the number of prior offenses.

The Speaker, currently Rep. Cameron Sexton (R - Crossville), would have the authority to set the guidelines for decorum.

The proposal follows The Tennessee Three's support of demonstrators pushing for gun restrictions inside the state legislature. Soon after a deadly shooting at The Covenant School, those demonstrators gathered at the Capitol calling for lawmakers to enact policies such as "red flag" gun laws.

During the protests, three lawmakers approached "The Well" towards the center of the House floor with signs. One carried a megaphone and used it to join the demonstrators' calls.

Those three lawmakers were Rep. Gloria Johnson (D - Knoxville), Rep. Justin Jones (D - Nashville) and Rep. Justin Pearson (D - Memphis). Jones and Pearson were removed from the House, while Johnson avoided expulsion.

Jones and Pearson later reclaimed their seats, being voted back in after they were kicked out. All three attracted national attention and spoke with President Joe Biden following the controversy.