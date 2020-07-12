Tennessee lawmaker hospitalized with COVID-19

Byrd posted Monday on his Facebook page: "Thanks everyone for your prayers, and PLEASE CONTINUE!!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee lawmaker has been hospitalized with COVID-19 after attending a House Republican caucus meeting nearly two weeks ago.

According to a news report, 63-year-old David Byrd of Waynesboro was flown by helicopter over the weekend from Wayne County Hospital to Saint Thomas in Nashville.

He posted Monday on his Facebook page: "Thanks everyone for your prayers, and PLEASE CONTINUE!! Please pray for God’s healing for my lungs, and that He will give me strength and endurance as I battle this virus. Also, please pray for Sherry, and my family!! THANK YOU!!"

Byrd attended the Nov. 24 meeting where nearly 70 House GOP members reelected legislative leaders.

Byrd also participated in an overnight retreat the House GOP held the weekend prior.

He is at least the second lawmaker to be hospitalized after contracting the virus, after Republican Rep. Mike Carter of Ooltewah needed medical attention earlier this year.

Byrd has been accused of sexual wrongdoing by several young women dating to the 1980s. Byrd hasn't denied it.