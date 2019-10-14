SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer left one woman and three children dead early Sunday morning on I-269, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP says 34-year-old Latricia Taylor of Collierville was driving on the wrong side of I-269 with three children in tow when she collided with a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer had attempted to swerve to avoid Taylor entering the lane and she swerved as well, crashing head-on.

Investigators say Taylor consumed alcohol prior to the crash and wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

No criminal charges were filed.

This story originally appeared on WMC.

