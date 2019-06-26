KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three renovation projects taking place in downtown Knoxville are right on track, according to the city.

The good news is that two of them will be done soon.

The State Street Garage is adding two new decks as well as putting two elevators on the State Street side. The elevators will make the garage much more accessible because it currently doesn't have them. The $11 million project will add about 570 parking spots.

Crews are currently working on the Clinch Avenue entrance. Drivers can now use the Union Avenue and State Street entrances.

Once the expansion is complete, the garage will have about 1,600 spots.

The Civic Auditorium and Coliseum is on the final phase of its renovation. The Coliseum is home to the Knoxville Ice Bears hockey team.

Crews demolished the ice floor in the Coliseum and restrooms to make way for a new floor and modern facilities.

The auditorium will see improvements to meet the needs of large-show production. The $10 million project is on schedule to be completed by late October.

Over at World's Fair Park you'll find that finishing touches are being put on the performance lawn. The area closed in early January for renovations.

The work includes new sod, an irrigation system, and reinforced paving. The new pavement will give park staff a designated area to drive.

The improvements cost about $2.5 million.

