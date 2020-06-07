Bristol sign celebrates milestone birthday

The sign was dedicated 110 years ago this 4th of July weekend.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The United States isn't the only one celebrating a birthday on the Fourth of July.

The iconic Bristol sign celebrated an iconic milestone birthday on Saturday.

The sign was dedicated 110 years ago this weekend.

It was constructed in Knoxville in 1910 and sent to Bristol on a special rail car.

The lighting celebration was held on July 4 and was hung with more than 800 light bulbs.

In 1921, the model on the sign was changed to 'Bristol. A good place to live.'