Tennessee Aquarium to host a celebration for its 30th anniversary on Saturday

The celebration is set to last all day, starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 9 p.m. It includes athletic events, food trucks and fireworks.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Aquarium will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Saturday, and organizers said they planned a day filled with fun events. There is expected to be a run, a market and musical performances, and even fireworks.

On May 1, 1992, Chattanooga banded together as the Tennessee Aquarium opened its doors as part of a community planning process called "Vision 2000" that focused on improving the area's downtown vitality. That plan continued into the spring of 2005 when Chattanooga unveiled around $120 million in riverfront improvements.

The celebration on Saturday is also expected to include the Chattanooga River Market along with family activities. At 11 a.m. organizers said food trucks and musical performances will also start on the Chattanooga Green. There will also be an animal enrichment station, cornhole games and aquatic-themed scratch art crafts.

That celebration will continue until around 9 p.m. when fireworks are expected to end the celebration of the 30th anniversary.