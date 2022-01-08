10Listens: TN law requires car crashes to be reported to the state, not for officers to be sent to all crashes

Recently, the Knoxville Police Department announced it would not be responding to minor car crashes. Some viewers wondered if the decision violated state law.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department announced Monday that starting on September 1, officers would not respond to most non-injury car crashes.

Some viewers reached out and asked WBIR if the decision violated state law, specifically TN Code § 55-10-106 and TN Code § 55-12-104 which require car crashes to be reported to state leaders and for drivers to immediately notify local law enforcement agencies if they are involved in most crashes.

The first state law requires drivers involved in a crash resulting in injury or death, or resulting in property damage of more than $50, to immediately notify the local police department, the county sheriff, or the nearest office of the state highway patrol.

It does not necessarily require law enforcement officers to dispatch officers for all crashes — it just requires them to be reported.

Although the Knoxville Police Department will respond to fewer types of crashes, drivers should still call 911 or KPD's non-emergency number at 865-215-4010 to report it. Operators will then decide if the crash is severe enough to send an officer.

The second law, TN Code § 55-12-104, is more detailed and requires drivers to report specific and more severe kinds of crashes in writing to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security within 20 days, or for crashes to be reported on their behalf. In most cases, these kinds of crashes are reported as drivers go through the insurance process.

The law requires crashes to be reported if there are injuries, death, or property damage worth more than $1,500. It also requires a report if a crash results in more than $400 worth of damage to government property.

If the crash is not reported within 20 days, the law says drivers can have their license and car registration suspended. Driving privileges can be restored by filing a report of the crash and paying a fee of $25, according to the law. The department can also withdraw the suspension after 5 years, as long as there are no other issues with the driver's license or the car registration.

Most of the time, these kinds of crashes are reported as drivers go through the insurance process or are reported to the TDSHS after drivers reach out to the police. However, drivers can also report crashes directly to the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security through a form available on KPD's website.

KPD also said it would continue responding to severe crashes as normal, so severe crashes would continue being reported to the state.

The new policy says officers may not be dispatched if crashes are minor and if there are no injuries — it still requires officers to respond if a crash is severe. If no officer is dispatched, KPD said drivers should exchange their contact and insurance information, take detailed photos of any damage like dents or scrapes, and share that information with insurance companies.

Then, KPD said drivers should make sure to report the crash to the state with the form. It should be sent to the address below: