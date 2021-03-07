TWRA urges safe and sober boating over Fourth of July weekend

Watching fireworks from a lake can be an incredible sight, and it's best done while staying safe!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fireworks can be an incredible sight, but they can be even better watched from a gently rocking boat.

Boaters who decide to head out on the water over the Fourth of July weekend should make sure they stay safe. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared some tips on social media for safely watching fireworks from the comfort of a boat.

First, they urged boaters to make sure their navigation lights are fully functional. Since fireworks are usually launched at night, they can be vital tools for boaters as they return to shore after the show. The TWRA said boaters should keep extra bulbs and fuses on hand as a precaution.

They also urged boaters to make sure everyone on deck is properly wearing a life preserver, themselves included. Boaters should also move slowly while in congested areas and stay mindful of their wakes.

Most of all, they urged boaters who take charge of the wheel to stay sober while on the water. Groups who head out on the water should designate a sober sailor, as well as a sober driver for returning home.

Starting July 1, boating under the influence will carry the same penalties as driving under the influence.