TN to rebid $123M contract amid rigging accusations

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Correction says it will rebid a $123 million contract for behavioral health services after a lawsuit accused a state official of rigging the bidding process.

In a complaint filed in federal court, Tennessee-based prison contractor Corizon claims the Correction Department’s former chief financial officer sent internal emails related to the contract to a vice president at Centurion of Tennessee.

The lawsuit claims the TDOC official then helped rig the bid in favor of Centurion.

The suit claims the official also got a “cushy” job with a Centurion affiliate in Georgia.