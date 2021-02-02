UT: Student abducted from Fort Sanders house party over the weekend

The student was recovered safely. The incident occurred over the weekend, according to UT.

A student was abducted from an off-campus house party in the Fort Sanders area last Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, UT said in a statement.

The student was recovered safely. At this time, the suspect has not been arrested.

Officials did not release specific information about the case, but did remind student of UT’s mobile safety app, LiveSafe.

That allows you to virtually walk or ride with a contact to your destination and let them know when you arrive.